LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Tampines Rovers vs Brunei DPMM FC

Tampines Rovers will host league leaders Brunei DPMM FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League fixture at the Tampines Stadium on Saturday.

The heavyweight clash will see two of the biggest names in the Singapore Premier League go head to head with Brunei DPMM FC the clear leaders in the league this season while Tampines trailing them three places down.

Hosts Tampines have collected 17 points from 11 matches this season — four wins, five draws and two defeats — to sit fourth in the SPL points table. The Stags sit two points behind Hougang United who have 19 point and seven behind Albirex Niigata FC (S) who have played a match extra.

Meanwhile, Brunei are the only team that remain unbeaten in Singapore’s top division this season and have amassed 27 points from 11 matches — three more than Albirex and also with a game in hand.

Their last match was a goalless draw against Albirex which helped them maintain their three-point cushion while Tampines lost 3-1 to Albirex in their last game held on June 15.

Tampines Rovers vs Brunei DPMM FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.