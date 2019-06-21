Live Stream: AIA Singapore Premier League -Balestier Khalsa FC vs Albirex Niigata FC (S)

Balestier Khalsa FC will host Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League fixture at the Bishan Stadium on Friday.

Balestier have not had a season to be proud of so far this term and lie second from bottom in the league standings. They have 11 points in 12 matches in the league coming from three wins and two draws.

Balestier are on a four-match losing streak coming into this game having lost to Young Lions 1-0, Hougang United 1-0, Home United 4-2 and Geylang International 5-0 in their latest matches.

Meanwhile, their opponents for Friday — Albirex Niigata FC (S) — are at the opposite end of the table only behind league leader Brunei DPMM FC. They have 21 points from 11 games so far this season and trail DPMM by six points.

Albirex have won six and drawn three while losing two matches in the SPL. Their last result was a convincing 3-1 win over Tampines Rovers in which Hiroyoshi Kamata and Daizo Horikoshi were on target for the White Swans.

Balestier Khalsa FC vs Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 7:45 PM HKT.