Radojko Avramovic back in Singapore as Home United head coach role looks all but confirmed

Former Singapore national team head coach Radojko Avramovic was spotted in the stands watching a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match with him expected to be announced as the new Home United head coach soon.

Avramovic was seen along with Home United interim coach Noh Rahman during Tampines Rovers’ 4-0 win over Young Lions in the SPL at Our Tampines Hub on Wednesday.

The Serbian is the most successful international coach in ASEAN having taken Singapore to three AFF Cup wins in 2004, 2007 and 2012 and is expected to be named the head coach of the Protectors replacing Saswadimata Dasuki who had resigned last month.

It was earlier reported that Avramovic was in contention to become Home United boss and with his return to Singapore, the move has been all but confirmed.

The New Paper are reporting that the coach has been in Singapore for a week now and also watched Home’s 4-2 win over Balestier Khalsa on Sunday.

“We can talk in a few days,” Avramovic said when the Singapore news outlet pressed about the impending appointment.

Home United are currently fifth in the nine-team SPL having collected 13 points from 10 matches. They are 14 points behind league leaders Brunei DPMM FC who have played a match more.

