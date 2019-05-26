LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Balestier Khalsa FC vs Home United

Balestier Khalsa FC will rub shoulders against Home United FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League fixture at the Bishan Stadium on Sunday.

Balestier Khalsa are sitting fifth in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) table after playing 10 matches. They have 11 points in their kitty coming from three wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Home United are one place below Balestier at sixth. The Protectors have 10 points from three wins and a draw, but have played one match less than their upcoming opponents.

Balestier Khalsa FC vs Home United in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 8:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.