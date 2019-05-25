LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Tampines Rovers vs Geylang International FC

Tampines Rovers will rub shoulders against Geylang International FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at Our Tampines Hub on Friday.

Tampines are currently fourth in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) at the moment having collected 13 points so far from eight matches. The Stags have won three and drawn four matches and are 14 matches behind league leaders Brunei DPMM FC, but have three matches in hand.

Meanwhile, Geylang International FC are seventh in the nine-team league having collected nine points from 10 matches. They have won only three matches out of 10 and haven’t collected a single point in the last four matches.

Tampines Rovers vs Geylang International FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 8:30 PM HKT.