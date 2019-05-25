LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Warriors FC vs Hougang United FC

Former champions Warriors Football Club will face Hougang United in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Jurong East Stadium on Friday.

Hougang United have had a brilliant season so far in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) collecting 19 points from 10 matches. They have won six matches and drawn one in the league so far which have them sitting eight points behind leaders Brunei DPMM FC with an extra game in hand.

Meanwhile, record champions Warriors FC are the opposite end of the points tally with just seven points from nine matches. They sit ninth in the nine-team league having won only twice — but both wins coming in their two most recent matches.

Warriors FC vs Hougang United FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 8:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.