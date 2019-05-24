LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Albirex Niigata (S) vs Brunei DPMM FC

Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) will taken on Brunei DPMM FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League game at the Jurong East Stadium on Friday.

Brunei DPMM FC are top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) table with 26 points from 10 matches. They are yet to taste a defeat in the SPL this season having won eight and drawn two matches so far.

Meanwhile, Albirex Niigata FC (S) have overcome an early season lull to rise to third in the points tally. They have now won five, drawn two and lost two in nine matches so far and are nine points behind leaders Brunei.

Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) vs Brunei DPMM FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 8:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.