Former Singapore Premier League champions banned from signing international players by ministry

Singapore Premier League (SPL) outfit Warriors FC, the former champions who are currently riling at the bottom of the table, have been barred from signing international players by the country’s Ministry of Manpower.

According to the Straits Times, the SPL club “have had their work pass privileges suspended by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for violating the Employment Act.”

This means that the Warriors will be banned from making any international signings until the ministry decides to lift the suspension. However, the foreign players who are already part of the squad will not be affected by the suspension.

This is the second time in eight months that the ministry has acted on the SPL club revoking their work pass privileges.

The foreigners on the rolls of Warriors FC currently include Japanese defender Kento Fukuda and French striker Jonathan Behe.

Warriors are the most successful club in Singapore having won the SPL title a record nine times and also finishing as runners-up on four occasions.

However, they have had a disastrous season so far this year and are currently bottom of the table having collected only seven points from nine matches. They are already 19 points behind league leaders Brunei DPMM FC who have played a match more.