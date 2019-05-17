LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Warriors FC vs Young Lions

The AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) action continues as Warriors FC host Fandi Ahmad’s Young Lions FC at the Jurong East Stadium on Friday.

The fixture will pit the two bottom-most sides in the Singapore Premier League with Young Lions and Warriors occupying eighth and ninth positions respectively.

The Lions have seven points from eight games so far this season. They have won just two games and draw once while losing five times. Meanwhile, Warriors have so far recorded only one win and a draw while losing six games. They have four points in their kitty.

Warriors FC vs Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 8:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.