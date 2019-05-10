Former Singapore national team head coach to become new Home United boss – Reports

Former Singapore national team head coach Radojko Avramovic is in line to make a shock return to Singaporean football as the head coach of Home United FC.

The Straits Times are reporting that ‘Raddy’ will take up the managerial role at the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club and could soon be unveiled in the role by the Protectors.

Home United had part ways with head coach Saswadimata Dasuki last month after a disastrous start to their domestic campaign as well as the AFC Cup 2019. Former Singapore defender Noh Rahman is currently serving as an interim coach at the SPL side.

Avramovic was the coach of the Singapore national team from 2003 to 2012 and became one of the most successful coaches in Southeast Asia at the international level during that 10-year stint.

He won three AFF Suzuki Cups (2004, 2007 and 2012) with the Singapore Lions and was named the AFF Coach of the Year in 2013. He has also coached Myanmar in the ASEAN region and took them to the title at the 2014 Philippine Peace Cup.

Avramovic was most recently seen as the caretaker coach of the Kuwait national team in 2018. A goalkeeper by trade during his playing days, the now 69-year-old has played for HNK Rijeka, Notts County, Coventry City and OFK Beograd among others.

Home United are currently sixth in the eight-team SPL table having collected just nine points from 10 games.

They also look extremely likely to be eliminated in the group stages of the AFC Cup as they sit third in Group H — four points behind toppers PSM Makassar and one point behind Kaya FC — with just one round of matches left to play.