Singapore youngster Nur Adam Abdullah begins training stint with UEFA Europa League club

18-year-old Nur Adam Abdullah of Singapore has landed in Belgium to undergo a week-long training stint with Belgian First Division A (Jupiler Pro League) side KRC Genk.

KRC Genk are one of the biggest clubs in Belgium and played in the UEFA Champions League during the 2002-03 and 2011-12 seasons. The club’s academy has also produced Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

According to The New Paper, the Young Lions defender will begin the training with the Belgian side on Friday (May 10) with the hope of impressing the coaches at the club, managed by Philippe Clement, that currently top the Championship Round of the Jupiler Pro League.

The opportunity to train in Europe arose for the teenager through former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) technical director Michel Sabon and youth development general manager S Varatha Rajan.

“What I am hoping to achieve is to create a good impression of Singapore and let the coach see that there are good players in Asia. I hope to show the coach that it’s not a waste of time to bring players from small countries like Singapore,” Adam told The New Paper.

“I’ll try to learn as much as I can and bring that back to Singapore and try to share that with my teammates so that we can improve and prepare for upcoming competitions,” he added.

Adam has represented the country at various age levels and was promoted to the Singapore Premier League side Young Lions this season. He has previously represented Japanese second division side Omiya Ardija in the Delta Cup held in the Netherlands last year.

