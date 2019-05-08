Tampines Rovers striker Khairul Amri joins Malaysia Super League side FELDA United

Veteran Singapore striker Khairul Amri has made a surprising decision to leave Tampines Rovers and join Malaysia Super League outfit FELDA United.

Tampines and Khairul announced the decision about parting ways on social media ending their association which began on April 2017 for a second time. The 34-year-old has scored five goals in the AFC Cup 2019 including a hattrick against Yangon United a week ago!

“The Technical team and Management Committee of Tampines Rovers FC have [on Wednesday] decided to allow Khairul Amri to take up an offer made recently by FELDA United FC to join the Malaysia Super League team with immediate effect,” Tampines stated.

“This has not been an easy decision to take, with the club’s ambitions in the AFC Cup of key importance, and an exciting Singapore Premier League season ahead in the next few months,” the Stags said.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 3-2 Yangon United (Khairul Amri 77′)

“However, Amri has been a great servant to this club, as well as the Singapore national team, with numerous valuable contributions over the years. Ultimately this is a move that makes sense to the player and his family at this stage in his career and given this, the club has decided to make a special exemption and allow Amri to take up this move,” it said.

Meanwhile, Amri thanked the SPL club and its supporters in a farewell post on his personal account. “It was not an easy decision that I have reached given the wonderful friendships I have both on and off the pitch at Tampines Rovers,” Amri said.

“I would like to thank the Management Committee and Technical Team of Tampines Rovers for allowing me to take up the opportunity, and for their support of me in my time at the club. Although they were reluctant to let me go when the club is challenging for honours, they respected the security that this move will bring for my family,” the striker wrote.

“I leave my warmest thanks to the supporters of Tampines Rovers who turn out to support the club in their thousands and make playing for Tampines Rovers such a blessng. Thank you for everything and Up the Stags,” Amri said.

Amri leaves Tampines with the Singaporean club almost assured a spot in the ASEAN Zone semifinals of the AFC Cup and in fourth place in the domestic league.

FELDA United are languishing second from bottom in the Malaysia Super League table having won only once in their first 12 goals. They will be hoping that Amri will bring with him some goals that will save them from relegation from the Malaysian top tier.