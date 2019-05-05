LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Tampines Rovers vs Hougang United FC

Tampines Rovers FC will host Hougang United in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Tampines Stadium on Sunday.

Tampines are fourth in the Singapore Premier League standings having collected 12 points from seven games this season and will have a chance to go level on points with their opponents Hougang with a win in front of their supporters.

Hougang are second in the SPL table having won five of their eight games so far this season. Only Brunei DPMM FC have a better record than the Cheetahs this term. Hougang are eight points behind the leaders and will be looking to close down the gap.

Tampines Rovers FC vs Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT.