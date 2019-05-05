LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Albirex Niigata FC (S) vs Geylang International FC

Albirex Niigata FC will host Geylang International FC in an exciting AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Jurong East Stadium on Sunday.

Defending champions Albirex are third in the SPL points tally at the moment having collected 14 points from eight games. They are nine points behind leaders Brunei DPMM FC, who have played a match more, and one behind Hougang United.

Meanwhile, Geylang sit seventh in the table with nine points from eight games. They have won three and lost five of their games so far and are only ahead of Warriors FC and Young Lions.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) vs Geylang International FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.