LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Brunei DPMM FC vs Home United

It’s a heavyweight clash in the AIA Singapore Premier League on Saturday as league leaders Brunei DPMM FC host Home United FC at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Brunei.

Brunei are leading the Singapore Premier League table having won six of their eight games in the season so far. They have collected 20 points and are five points of second-placed Hougang United.

Meanwhile, the Protectors are sixth in the table and have collected only half the points the league leaders from Brunei have amassed so far. Three wins, one draw and four defeats in eight games mean that Home have 10 points in their kitty and are only ahead of Warriors FC, Young Lions and Geylang International in the table.

Brunei DPMM FC vs Home United FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 8:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.