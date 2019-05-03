LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Balestier Khalsa FC vs Young Lions

Balestier Khalsa FC will hosts Young Lions in an AIA Singapore Premier League 2019 fixture from 7:45 PM HKT at the Bishan Stadium on Friday.

It’s still early days in the SPL season and Balestier are currently sitting fifth in the points tally. They have won three, drawn two and lost three of their games so far this season and have 11 points to their credit.

Meanwhile, their opponents for the day Young Lions have had a dismal start to the new campaign and are currently eighth — one place above the bottom-placed Warriors FC. They have collected only four points from six games so far.

Balestier Khalsa FC vs Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 7:45 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.