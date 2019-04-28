LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Brunei DPMM FC vs Hougang United FC

Brunei DPMM FC will face Hougang United FC in an AIA Singapore Premier League clash at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Brunei on Sunday.

Brunei DPMM are top of the charts in the Singapore Premier League this season winning five of their first seven games. They have 17 points in their kitty and are also the only unbeaten team left in the Singapore top flight now.

Meanwhile, Hougang are only two points behind DPMM and are giving a strong chase to the leaders. They have won five and lost two matches so far and could overtake Brunei with a win on Sunday.

Brunei DPMM FC vs Hougang United FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 8:15 PM HKT.