LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Balestier Khalsa FC vs Warriors FC

Balestier Khalsa FC will face Warriors FC in an exciting encounter of the AIA Singapore Premier League at the Bishan Stadium on Sunday.

Balestier Khalsa have collected eight matches from seven SPL matches so far this season and sit seventh in the points table with only two wins.

Warriors, meanwhile, are rock-bottom of the SPL table and have collected just one point from six matches. They have lost five of the games they have played this season.

Balestier Khalsa FC vs Warriors FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT.