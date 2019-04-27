LIVE: AIA Singapore Premier League – Albirex Niigata FC (S) vs Home United

Albirex Niigata FC Singapore will face Home United FC in an AIA Singapore Premier League encounter at the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday.

Albirex Niigata and Home United are firmly in the middle of the Singapore Premier League table with defending champions Albirex ahead in the fourth spot with 11 points from seven matches this season.

Meanwhile, Home United are fifth in the SPL table and are now being coached by Noh Rahman after Saswadimata Dasuki resigned following a bad start to the 2019 season. They have won three of the seven matches including a 3-0 win over Geylang International in their first game under Rahman on April 24.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) vs Home United FC in the Singapore Premier League will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT.