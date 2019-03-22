Geylang International file official complaint regarding spying by Singapore Premier League clubs

In a rather bizarre yet familiar incident, Geylang International have confirmed that they have filed an official complaint to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) over suspected spying by fellow Singapore Premier League clubs this season.

In the complaint, it is alleged by Geylang that officials from two clubs were spotted at the Our Tampines Hub (OTH) during training sessions conducted by the team prior to their matches.

The Straits Times are reporting that the complaint was sent on March 13, but the clubs who were ‘spying’ have not been named yet.

The report suggests that the complaint was officially accepted by FAS, though it seems unlikely that any disciplinary action will be meted out just yet.

The bizarre incident takes place following a recent story from England’s Football League where Derby County alleged that Leeds United were sending spies over to their training ground ahead of a clash between the two sides.

Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa was put on the spot and admitted to having spied on opponents before matches in the past as well.

Ultimately, Leeds United were fined £200,000 for a breach of “good faith” though the public remains split over whether spying is actually poor conduct or not.