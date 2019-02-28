An increase in SPL local coaches, but Kadir Yahaya urges for honour and respect

As Singapore legend Kadir Yahaya looks to guide Tampines first-team head coach Gavin Lee to a successful season, he urged all local football coaches to show more respect and dedication to their role.

The Stags started their 2019 season with a bang after sealing a 3-1 comeback victory away to Yangon United in the AFC Cup Group F opener, with Kadir Yahaya at the helm.

But the man who took the Singapore Cubs to a bronze-medal finish in the 2010 Youth Olympic Games is not about to claim any credit in clinching three vital points.

The plaudits, he says, belong to 29-year-old Gavin Lee, who was supposed to take on his first-ever head coach role in the top flight, along with retired Singapore international Mustafic Fahrudin.

Lee was slated to take over the reins at Tampines and be assisted by Mustafic, but was unable to do so officially as he does not hold the required pro-license. Instead, the fledgling tactician has had to count on Kadir to act as a figurehead on his behalf while he leads the team from behind the scene.

Not that Kadir is complaining. In fact, the veteran who now coaches at St Joseph Institution is excited by the prospect of another talented young coach emerging from the local football fraternity, which he feels has long been too fixated with coaches from foreign regions.

A sign that times are changing and that more local coaches will be given opportunities, is that for the first time in the league’s history, all seven local teams will go into battle with a local head coach in charge.

Only the two foreign clubs, Albirex Niigata FC S and Brunei DPMM are without a Singaporean tactician.

While the likes of Clement Teo (Hougang United), Saswadimata Dasuki (Home United) and Fandi Ahmad (Young Lions) and Geylang International’s Noor Ali are seasoned tacticians, a new wave of up-and-coming local coaches are in the mix.

Tampines have gone for broke with Lee, Balestier Khalsa hired Khidhir Khamis and Warriors FC have Azlan Alipah, although Raziff Onn is listed as the main man.

“For the first time in a long while, all local clubs will be managed by local coaches. This is heartening to see and it shows how much belief the club chairmen have in our local coaching system or at least they are willing to give them a chance,” Kadir told FOX Sports Asia.

“It will definitely help our game to develop better with these local coaches getting the experience at such a high level

“You look at Gavin. He is only 29 and he will now get the experience of coaching at the top level. Khidhir at Balestier and Warriors’ Azlan are two other young coaches who will only get better with time in the SPL.

“The good thing going with these young coaches is they are more receptive to modern techniques and are tech-savvy. They can introduce new coaching methods and bring a different dimension to the game. Football is no longer just a game played on the field, half the battle is worn in preparation.”

However, Kadir stressed that coaches cannot take their appointment for granted and must respect the obligations that they have been tasked with. It is for the very same reason Kadir was inclined to join Tampines only in an advisory capacity, despite the title of the position he was given.



“The club chairmen have entrusted them (coaches) with the biggest job at the club and they must show their commitment and honour their contracts. You can’t be the head coach of a SPL club and still coach part-time at schools, academies or have other jobs,” Kadir asserted.

“To be head coach of a SPL club is a big thing and requires 110 per cent focus. How will they concentrate if they have other jobs or responsibilities on their mind? I know some coaches are still working outside of their jobs at the football club and that is just ridiculous.

“Imagine how the players feel? How will the fans think of it? In my opinion, it is disrespectful and it devalues the prestige and honour that comes with the role.

“I know some of them complain that the salary is not good enough and that is why they take on other jobs but this reason is not good enough. You must focus everything you have on it and like how you expect your players to perform, if you do well as a coach, better offers will start coming in and even overseas clubs will want your signature.”

With the spotlight on local coaches in the 2019 SPL campaign, Kadir is hoping the new generation bring back the intensity in training on a day-to-day basis.

“One thing that I feel strongly about is our clubs training just once a day, mostly in the evenings. Why can’t we do double sessions? What makes us so special to only train once a day and expect to be professionals?” he lamented.

“Every club does it whether it is in Asia or Europe. Maybe our relaxed mentality has become a bad habit. Some want to send their kids to school, want to send their wives to work and others complain it is too hot and will not benefit the players.

“Most of the SPL players have played football since young in Singapore and the weather is something we are used to. I am not asking the entire team to do two trainings a day. The coach can bring in different departments on different days.

“Like bringing in the attackers to work on shooting drills, wingers to come in and just put 100 crosses in as practice. This is what coaches are paid to do. To get results for the club but also improve each and every individual player on your team.

“We keep hearing complaints about lack of pitches. Do you know most fields are available in the mornings? And it is cheaper to book them for morning use than evenings. Leave the evening trainings for tactical work and use morning sessions to work on individuals. If the weather is too hot, train at 7 or 8.”

Kadir will continue to take a backseat and allow Lee to hold his own in the professional world, but at the same time the 1994 Malaysia Cup winner is willing to step in and provide guidance to any coach or player who wants his ‘humble advice’.

He said: “I am always open to mentoring any local coach or player who want my help. If they contact me, I am more than willing to work with them and share what I know. The only way to improve Singapore football is feedback. From the league management, players to coaches, everyone has to be open to learning from our strengths and mistakes.

“I also hope the club chairmen are willing to continue investing in local coaches beyond this season and perhaps even work with the football authorities to send the coaches for overseas attachments during the off-season, it will help them develop even more.

“We have to stop complaining and take the feedback given, break it down and absorb what is needed to change the game. All talk and no action just makes us go round and round with no end goal. Hopefully, this season sees the real change that our game desperately needs.”

Tampines will kick off their 2019 league season on Sunday away to Hougang United at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Photo Credit: Tampines Rovers Football Club