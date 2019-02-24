Embarrassment for Hougang United as staff arrested for stealing money from the Singapore Premier League club

Singapore Premier League club Hougang United have found themselves in the news for wrong reasons (again!) after one of their staff was arrested for stealing around S$ 250,000 from the club!

According to TODAY, Hougang have filed a police report against an administrative staff member after losing some S$ 250,000 — the staff had allegedly taken the money from the clubhouse and its office in December last year!

The Singapore news outlet also reported that the staff has since admitted to taking the money and she has been arrested by the police.

This has created further embarrassment to Hougang who will now face inquiries from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

The club were forced to terminate the contract of their Brazilian forward Rafael Ramazotti after the 30-year-old had fled the club and country to sign for Mexican second division club FC Juarez while still on a contract with the Singapore side.

TODAY reported that the missing funds were from the club’s jackpot operations, which had previously been reported to have seen surpluses of over S$ 2 million annually. FAS are currently seeking clarifications from Hougang on its financial governance in this regard.