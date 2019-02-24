Home United outclass Albirex Niigata in Community Shield to kick off Singapore domestic season

Home United have lifted the first piece of silverware for the coming Singapore Premier League as they beat Albirex Niigata in the Community Shield.

The match was held at Jalan Besar Stadium but neither team were able to find the back of the net in the initial 90 minutes of action.

Both had to settle the tie in a thrilling penalty shootout as nerves were evident as both teams missed two of their first five penalty attempts.

Ultimately, it was Hami Syahin who became the hero for Home United as he slotted the decisive penalty to help them get the triumph.

Before Hami’s attempt, Naruki Takahasi failed to convert as his shot hit the wrong side of the bar out of the goal. This prompted a cool and collected finish from Hami as a low shot found the bottom corner as Home United celebrated.

This comes as a hit for the incoming defending champions Albirex who are hoping to bag another SPL title after going unbeaten in the previous campaign.

They appeared to make adjustments as they played a more direct approach in the Community Shield and may have to make more changes as new league rules apply to the defending champions.

They now must sign at least four Singapore players and two of those should always play the entire first half of every game at the very least.

Albirex did this in the Community Shield, fielding in Firas Irwan and Zamani Zamri before taking them out at the half.

Photo courtesy of Home United FC