Singapore Premier League club Tampines Rovers unveil new home and away kits

Singapore Premier League (SPL) outfit Tampines Rovers FC have unveiled their stunning new home and away kits with the new season set to begin in the first week of March.

Tampines finished fourth in the last season and will look to improve on that performance this time around. The Stags will also be seen in the AFC Cup 2019 where they are pooled with Hanoi FC, Yangon United and Nagaworld FC in Group F.

The club’s playing kits are supplied by Denmark-based sportswear company Hummel and features their trademark chevron branding along the sleeves.

The home kit is predominantly yellow with black details while the away uniform has a reverse colour scheme.

Both the shirts also features he logo of Tampines’ shirt sponsors Hyundai — the South Korean car manufacturers who had associated with the club between 2001 to 2017.

This season, the Stags shirts will feature the branding of Hyundai Avante, the automobile giants’ sedan offering.

The star on the top of the club crest signifies the club’s ASEAN Club Championship win in 2015.

The home and away kits will be sold for a price of US$ 69 from February 23.

Tampines will open their campaign in the SPL against Hougang United on March 3.