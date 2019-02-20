Local Singapore Premier League clubs set to share stadiums this campaign

As the Singapore Premier League is set to begin, the Football Association of Singapore revealed new initiatives for the company campaign.

One of the biggest news is their stadium sharing plan.

According to news , local clubs shall be sharing a stadium and it affects eight clubs that will share four stadiums in total.

Jalan Besar will be hosts to Young Lions and Hougang United matches, Bishan will feature Home United and Balestier Khalasa fixtures, Jurong East will have Albirex Niigata and Warriors FC, while Our Tampines Hub will welcome Tampines Rovers and Geylang International.

Meanwhile, DPMM FC will keep maintain their home matches in Brunei.

While this is big news, many fear that teams and fans may not feel at home but the FAS acknowledges this, with FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari explaining: “They are ever-present at Hougang Stadium and they have a certain connection with the place.

“But we have explained to them the investment… is to increase the match-day experience.

“Given the infrastructure that exists in Hougang Stadium, it is less attractive to upgrade Hougang as compared to doing it (sharing stadium) at Jalan Besar.”

Furthermore, deputy director Gerard Christopher said: “While the clubs, like Hougang, play their home matches at a new stadium, it does not mean they will be uprooted in terms of community engagement. They still continue to reach out to the community there and engage with schools.”

As a result, they revealed that improvements on these four stadiums will be done.

Geylang International general maanger Andrew Ang expressed his excitment on the matter, saying: “It is a great venue, and it will give us opportunities to organise match-day activities, and promote the club on other days, because there are just so many people using the facility.”

