Worst thing I have experienced in my career – Faris Ramli’s agent describes Perlis fiasco!

Singapore winger Faris Ramli’s agent Effendi Jagan has described the footballer’s brief move to Malaysia Premier League side Perlis Northern Lions as the worst thing he has experienced in his career as an agent!

Faris had signed for the Malaysian second division side last month, but was forced to move back to Singapore as he was announced as a Hougang United player in the Singapore Premier League on Thursday.

🇸🇬 Faris Ramli returns home! 🏠 🐆 @HougangUnited have announced ✍️ the signing of 🇸🇬 #Singapore international Faris Ramli for their new 🇸🇬 @SGPremierLeague campaign. 🔝👌#TransferNewshttps://t.co/C6YYqPCfjn — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 8, 2019

Perlis have been hit with financial difficulties in recent times with the club failing to pay many of its players while others have forced their way out of the Malaysia Premier League side — a situation that has prompted the Malaysia Football League to order them to submit their financial report by February 15.

And Singapore winger Faris got a good taste of the situation after his move to the club last month. And his agent Effendi, who facilitated the move, told the New Straits Times that “there was something odd about the move” from the get-go!

“From the beginning, there was something odd. Faris was offered a salary of around US$10,000 and he signed a one-year contract,” the football agent said.

“Perlis also promised to cover the cost of his apartment rental but once he had picked his unit in Kuala Lumpur, they failed to pay for it. Then they asked Faris to stay in a hotel and told him they’d reimburse the money,” Effendi said.

“After three days, Faris spoke to me about the situation and asked to leave the team because he felt really weird about the whole situation. Thankfully, the Perlis FA president agreed to release Faris from his contract without enforcing any terms,” he explained the events which unfolded over the last couple of weeks.

“I was glad to have been able to help him escape the situation. To be honest, this Perlis fiasco is the worst thing I’ve experienced in my career as an agent,” Effendi added.

Faris will now help Hougang improve on their ninth place finish from last season’s Singapore Premier League after agreeing terms with the club.

The 26-year-old has previously represented Young Lions and Home United in Singapore’s domestic league while also playing for the Singapore LionsXII in the Malaysia Super League between 2013 and 2015.