Hougang United announce the signing of Singapore international forward Faris Ramli

Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Hougang United FC have announced the signing of Singapore winger Faris Ramli ahead of the new domestic season.

26-year-old Faris has returned to Singapore after spending a season in the Malaysia Super League with PKNS FC where he scored six times in 21 league appearances.

The Singapore international had agreed to a move to Malaysian second division outfit Perlis Northern Lions FC, however it looks like the move has fell through with the winger preferring a return to the SPL for the new season.

“It’s an honor to represent a club like Hougang United. My aim is to win at least one silverware with Hougang this year and my personal goal is to be a better player than I was at PKNS FC last year,” said Faris after signing on the dotted lines.

“I hope to bring joy and happiness to the loyal fans of Hougang as they are always there cheering their team last few years regardless of the results that the team have gotten. [I] can’t wait to start the 2019 season with the club,” he added.

The Cheetahs finished ninth in the Singapore Premier League last season.

Faris has previously represented Young Lions and Home United in Singapore’s domestic league while also playing for the Singapore LionsXII in the Malaysia Super League between 2013 and 2015.