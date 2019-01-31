Hougang United fans troll Juarez FC after Rafael Ramazotti exit

Singapore Premier League side Hougang United were left red-faced after they were forced to terminate Brazilian striker Rafael Ramazotti’s contract as he signed for Mexican club FC Juarez.

And now, Hougang United fans are leaving no stone unturned to troll the striker and the Mexican club.

The incessant trolling has even forced the striker to set his Instagram page to ‘private’.

Hougang released a statement to announce that Ramazotti’s contract with the club, which was supposed to run from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020, has been terminated.

“Shortly after arriving in Singapore on January 10, he initiated his contract’s termination in writing to the club on January 21 which was accepted by the management committee on January 22 subject to the payment of compensation by Ramazotti to the club,” the club’s managing committee said.

“We can confirm that the circumstances of his termination have nothing to do with the club. Hence, in accordance with the terms of his contract, he is liable to pay compensation of which he has yet to properly address with us. This was made known to him at a meeting on January 24,” the club said.

“He abruptly vacated the club’s tenanted apartment with his wife and daughter on January 27. We have reasons to believe he has left Singapore. This was despite our written notice to him on January 26 that he must settle his compensation terms.

“The club will vigorously pursue our right for compensation from Ramazotti to the football authorities including for non-performance by him of the terms of his contract.

“Hougang United Football Club had been unfairly let down by a professional footballer who has chosen not to honour his contractual obligations. We kindly seek our fans and supporters’ understanding on this issue. Most importantly, we seek your continuing support as we prepare for the 2019 Singapore Premier League season,” the club added.