Singapore’s Hougang United forced to terminate Ramazotti’s contract after Brazilian striker joins Mexican club!

Singapore Premier League side Hougang United have been forced to terminate the contract of their Brazilian striker Rafael Ramazotti after the 30-year-old was presented as a player of Mexican club FC Juarez on Tuesday!

Former Brunei DPMM striker Ramazotti had signed a contract with Hougang earlier this month. However, the club has now stated that the Brazilian “abruptly vacated the club’s tenanted apartment” and “left Singapore” without settling the compensation to the club.

Ramazotti, meanwhile, has been unveiled on Tuesday as a new player of FC Juarez, a Mexican club that plays in the second tier of the Mexican football pyramid and vowed to score as many goals as he can to help Juarez progress to the Liga MX.

Hougang in a statement on Wednesday announced that Ramazotti’s contract with the club which was supposed to run from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020 has been terminated.

“Shortly after arriving in Singapore on January 10, he initiated his contract’s termination in writing to the club on January 21 which was accepted by the management committee on January 22 subject to the payment of compensation by Ramazotti to the club,” the club’s managing committee said.

“We can confirm that the circumstances of his termination have nothing to do with the club. Hence, in accordance with the terms of his contract, he is liable to pay compensation of which he has yet to properly address with us. This was made known to him at a meeting on January 24,” the club said.

“He abruptly vacated the club’s tenanted apartment with his wife and daughter on January 27. We have reasons to believe he has left Singapore. This was despite our written notice to him on January 26 that he must settle his compensation terms,” Hougang said.



“The club will vigorously pursue our right for compensation from Ramazotti to the football authorities including for non-performance by him of the terms of his contract,” it said.

“Hougang United Football Club had been unfairly let down by a professional footballer who has chosen not to honour his contractual obligations,” it said. “We kindly seek our fans and supporters’ understanding on this issue. Most importantly, we seek your continuing support as we prepare for the 2019 Singapore Premier League season,” the club added.

The 30-year-old marksman played in Singapore for Brunei DPMM from 2015 to 2017, scoring a whopping 55 goals in 71 appearances. Ramazotti also finished the 2015 campaign as the SPL topscorer with 21 goals. His Malaysian stint with PKNS FC had seen him net seven goals in 21 appearances before his return to Singapore with Hougang.