Balestier Khalsa’s Marko Kraljevic to become Kelantan FA coach – Reports

According to sources, Singapore Premier League side Balestier Khalsa’s Marko Kraljevic is closing in on becoming the head coach of Kelantan FA in the Malaysia Premier League.

The former German-Croat footballer has been serving as the head coach of the Singapore club since 2014, but is looking to complete a move across the straits to take up the role in Malaysia’s second division.

Kelantan were relegated to the second tier after finishing 11th in the Malaysia Super League last season and are without a coach with the new season set to begin in the first week of February.

It is being learnt that an agreement has been reached between the two parties and an announcement is imminent.

Marko spent most of his playing career in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore appearing for several clubs including Kelantan between 1991 and 1994. He also wore the colours of Balestier, Tampines Rovers and Jurong FC during the late 1990s.