Albirex Niigata Singapore sign Zamani Zamri and Martens Daniel

Albirex Niigata Singapore have added another two Singaporeans to their playing roster for the 2019 Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign.

The White Swans already have four local players on their 2019 list with Warriors FC’s Hyrulnizam Juma’at, Balestier Khalsa’s Noor Akid Nordin, Gerald Ang and Firas Irwan all joining the Japanese outfit in the off-season.

In a new initiative for 2019, Albirex are allowed to sign as many local players as they deem fit but at least two must play in the first half of each game.

Following the success of Adam Swandi and Shahrul Rayyan last term, the White Swans have decided to increase their local player quota in a bid to help Singapore develop more players.

Zamani Zamri is an 18-year-old who turned out for the FFA and is currently a student of the Institute of Technical Education.

Martens Daniel Jordan Rowsing is a Republic Polytechnic student who has made the move to Albirex on loan from Hougang United.

Albirex will kick off their campaign against Home United on February 23 in the Singapore Community Shield at the Jalan Besar Stadium.