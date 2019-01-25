Laos, Brunei and Singapore withdraw from AFF U-22 Championship

It was reported recently that Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore U23 team had pulled out of the AFF U-22 Championship. Laos and Brunei also follow suit shortly after.

The Young Lions, who are in Malaysia for their pre-season training camp, had pulled out of the tournament instead choosing to focus on their preparations for the other tournaments in the year.

A statement from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) read that the team had opted to withdraw because they wanted to prepare instead for the AFC U23 Qualifiers in March and the South-east Asian Games in November.

The Asean Football Federation (AFF) has released a revised group and fixture listing that now confirms that Laos and Brunei have also followed suit and withdrawn from the tournament.

The AFF U-22 tournament is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from February 17 to March 2. Singapore was initially drawn alongside Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia and Cambodia in Group B in the tournament, before announcing their withdrawal.