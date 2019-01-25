Singapore Premier League star Wataru Murofushi joins Canadian club York 9 FC

Wataru Murofushi has inked a contract to join Canadian premier league side York9 FC from Albirex Niigata FC Singapore.

The 23-year-old playmaker made waves in his first season for the White Swans as he captained the team to the treble – Singapore Premier League (SPL), Singapore Cup and Community Shield.

With nine goals in 22 appearances, Murofushi also won the coveted SPL player of the season award and had offers from across Asia.

The soft-spoken midfielder opted for the North American move to better himself as a player and also to master the English language.

“Wataru is technically gifted, incredibly exciting to watch and he’s got exactly the right frame of mind to come continue his professional career in Canada,” said York9 manager Jimmy Brennan on their website.

“He’s explosive and exceptionally quick off the ball. He’s going to be a great asset to our club.”

York 9 FC will begin their season in April with hopes of coming away as champions of the Canadian Premier League.