Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore U-22s pull out of 2019 AFF U-22 Championship

The Football Association of Singapore have made the decision to withdraw the Singapore U-22 team from the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship.

Fandi Ahmad’s charges are currently in Malaysia for their pre-season training tour as the Young Lions prepare for their upcoming 2019 Singapore Premier League campaign.

The AFF U-22 tournament is scheduled for February 17 to March 2 in Cambodia and all 11 Southeast Asian nations will be participating in it.

Singapore were drawn into Group B comprising host nation Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia and were due to take on Cambodia in the first game on February 18.

FAS issued a statement on their website on January 19, citing the fact that the same team will be playing in the Asian Football Confederation U-23 qualifiers in March and the team have decided to focus on preparing for the qualifiers with a centralized overseas training camp before that tournament instead.