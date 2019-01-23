Home United lose 3-1 to Selangor FA in pre-season friendly

Singapore Premier League club Home United lost 3-1 to Selangor FA in a pre-season friendly held in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night.

B. Sathianathan’s charges won the game comfortably with a brace from Rufino Segovia while former Queens Park Rangers striker Antonio German notched a third goal for the Red Giants.

The Protectors gave most of their squad some minutes and head coach Saswadimata Dasuki will be thrilled to have seen his new recruit Hami Syahin score his first goal for the club.

This was Home’s third successive defeat at the hands of a Malaysian team after a 3-1 and 5-0 loss to Felda United and Johor Darul Ta’zim respectively.

Selangor FA: Mohd Khairulazhan (GK), Taylor Regan, Michael Nguyen, Azreen Zulkafali, P. Kanadasan, Abdul Halim Saari, Faiz Nasir, Endrick Dos Santos, Antonio German, Rufino Segovia, Wan Zack Haikal

Home United Lineup: Rudy Khairullah (GK), Aqhari Abdullah, Abdil Qaiyyim, Juma’at Jantan, Fazli Ayob, Isaka Cernak, Izzdin Shafiq, Ho Wai Loon, Hami Syahin, Adam Swandi