S.League star Fumiya Kogure joins Keisuke Honda’s Soltilo Angkor FC

Former Singapore Premier League (SPL) player of the year Fumiya Kogure has inked a deal to play for Keisuke Honda’s Soltilo Angkor FC in Cambodia.

The team finished 10th in the Cambodian league last year but are seeking to challenge for the title with co-owners Por Vannith and Japanese icon Keisuke Honda investing in quality players.

Honda is also the Cambodia national football team’s head coach but doubles up his duties as a player for Melbourne Victory in the A-League.

Kogure, 29, started his career at Albirex Niigata in the J-League and ventured out to play in Singapore in 2015.

He moved from Albirex Niigata S to Hougang United and subsequently turned out for Geylang International.

The former Japan U-19 playmaker won the coveted player of the year title in 2015 after scoring five goals along with 13 assists during his first season in Singapore.