Geylang International sign former Dutch U-20 midfielder Barry Maguire

Geylang International have bolstered their squad for the 2019 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season with the signing of midfielder Barry Maguire from Limerick FC.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder started his career at FC Den Bosch before going on to play for FC Utrecht, VVV-Venlo and Sarpsborg 08.

He initially represented the Republic of Ireland U-16s but crossed over to play for the Netherlands U-20s.

The Eagles are in Malaysia for the pre-season camp and head coach Noor Ali will be eager for his new signing to gel with the rest of the team.

“Geylang look like an exciting team who want to play good football and the coach is tactically strong,” Maguire said after his training session with the team on Monday. “I’m looking forward to a great first season with the club in Singapore.”

Geylang brought in the likes of Christopher Van Huizen, Amy Recha, Firdaus Kasman and Shahrin Saberin to strengthen their bid for the upcoming season.

They also unveiled Japanese midfielder Yuki Ichikawa who will continue with the Eagles since joining them in 2014.

The club will be calling Our Tampines Hub home for the 2019 campaign as the Football Association of Singapore’s ground-sharing initiative kicks in.