Singapore champions Albirex Niigata sign two more local players for 2019

Singapore Premier League (SPL) defending champions Albirex Niigata FC S have added two more Singaporeans to their playing roster for the 2019 campaign.

Following the decision to allow Albirex to add local players to their team in 2018, Adam Swandi and Shahul Rayyan became the first Singaporeans to turn out for the SPL giants.

The Jurong-based team announced the signing of two Singaporeans Noor Akid Nordin and Hyrulnizam Juma’at last week but have added two more locals to the team.

Under new SPL regulations, the club are allowed to sign as many local players as they wish but must have two Singaporeans – although only one over the age of 23 can play – in their matchday lineup.

With new head coach Keiji Shigetomi at the helm, the club have opted to up their local quota to four with the addition of Gerald Ang and Firas Irwan.

The two youngsters have inked amateur contracts with the White Swans after successful trials and will definitely receive playing time at the top level in the upcoming campaign.

Ang came from Home United’s academy and is 23 this year while 18-year-old Firas spent his youth days with Woodlands Wellington before joining the National Football Academy.

Firas came on the radar of Albirex after recommendations from former Warriors FC head coach Richard Bok.

FOX Sports Asia understand that the club are still trialing a couple more local youngsters and may bring in a few more faces if they impress the coaching panel in the coming weeks.

Albirex will be embarking on the 2019 season with ambitions of continuing their dominance in Singapore football.

They made a clean sweep of every major domestic title since 2016 and did the treble last year with success in the Singapore Cup, Community Shield and SPL.