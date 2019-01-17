Home United launch 2019 kit in time for ACL battle against Persija Jakarta

2018 AFC Cup zonal champions Home United have launched their home kit ahead of the new season.

The Protectors had a superb campaign last year where they won the regional title along with a second-place finish in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Their success saw head coach Aidil Sharin and star man Shakir Hamzah seal moves to join Malaysian giants Kedah FA.

Newly-minted head coach Saswadimata Dasuki has brought in a slew of new faces like Warriors FC left-back Ho Wai Loon, Adam Swandi, Hami Syahin and Taufiq Muqminin.

Ho, had a stellar year in 2018 despite Warriors’ dismal run and was rewarded with his first international cap for Fandi Ahmad’s Lions.

Adam was part of the Albirex Niigata FC team that swept all domestic titles while Hami and Taufiq come from the Young Lions who had one of their better seasons in recent history.

The club are also preparing to share their home ground with Balestier Khalsa in a new initiative by the Football Association of Singapore.

Their first big test will come on February 5 when they take on Persija Jakarta in a AFC Champions League qualifier at the Jalan Besar Stadium.