Hougang United ready for Jalan Besar move with star-studded squad

Hougang United have propelled themselves into title contention after announcing a strong squad for the 2019 Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign.

With head coach Clement Teo fronting proceedings, Hougang aim to challenge for honours this year after a dismal bottom-place finish in 2018.

Promising youngsters Amir Zalani and Jordan Vestering have kept their spots on the roster while a slew of big-name signings have joined the club.

Chonburi FC midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin, Home United’s M. Anumanthan, Hafiz Sujad and Afiq Yunos will add quality to the team.

Also in the mix are Stipe Plazibat and Rafael Ramazotti, two experienced foreign imports who are set to lead the attack alongside Fazrul Nawaz, Shahfiq Ghani and Iqbal Hussain.

Former Balestier Khalsa midfielder Mahathir Azeman is also with Hougang this season, and will challenge for a starting berth.

Chairman Bill Ng made it clear in his 2019 opening statement that the club will not accept another disappointing campaign and has promised to throw the book and instill discipline and the high standards expected at Hougang.

The club will also be making the move to Jalan Besar Stadium in a new ground-sharing initiative by the Football Association of Singapore. They will play all home matches at Jalan Besar, home of Fandi Ahmad’s Young Lions.

Hougang United 2019 squad list

Afiq Noor, Afiq Yunos, Alif Iskandar, Amir Zalani, M. Anumanthan, Fabian Kwok, Faiz Salleh, Fazrul Nawaz, Hafiz Sujad, Heng How Meng, Iqbal Hussain, Jordan Vestering, Justin Hui, Khairulhin Khalid, Mahathir Azeman, Muhaimin Suhaimi, Nazrul Nazari, Nikesh Singh Sidhu, Rafael Ramazotti, Ridhuan Barudin, Shahfiq Ghani, Stipe Plazibat, Zulfahmi Arifin