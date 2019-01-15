Singapore club Balestier Khalsa sign Croatian duo Sime Zuzul and Kristijan Krajcek

Balestier Khalsa have announced the signing of Croatian duo Sime Zuzul and Kristijan Krajcek for the 2019 Singapore Premier League (SPL).

The Tigers are hoping to improve on their sixth-place finish from last season and have bolstered their squad with the two Croatian attackers.

Zuzul is 23 while Krajcek is 26. The duo will provide options in attack for head coach Marko Krajlevic along with Hazzuwan Halim.

Last season’s import trio comprising New Zealander Keegan Linderboom, Vedran Mesec and Sanjin Vrebac have been released by the club.

Hougang United centre-back Illyas Lee has also signed up for the Tigers while midfield dynamo Raihan Rahman returns from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.