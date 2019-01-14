Raihan Rahman ready for Balestier comeback after injury nightmare

Singapore midfielder Raihan Rahman is ready to make up for lost time as he steps up his return from injury with Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

The defensive midfielder suffered a season-ending injury in April last year in a SPL game against Hougang United.

Further scans confirmed the serious extent of the injury as an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and the Balestier star man sat out for the remainder of the campaign.

That was Raihan’s second ACL injury in his career, having sustained a similar injury during his time with the LionsXII.

There was light at the end of the tunnel when Raihan took to the pitch in a pre-season friendly Toa Payoh Stadium over the weekend.

After more than ten months away from “the only job I ever wanted to do in life”, Raihan is ready to make the most out of his upcoming season and help the Tigers do well in the SPL.

“The journey was tough, especially having to go through it a second time on a different leg,” Raihan told FOX Sports Asia.

“I honestly didn’t expect it to happen again so it took a while to sink in but once the operation was done, all I was focused on was to recover and get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“There were so many people who helped me along the way like my family, fiancée and close friends. Then you have my teammates who never stopped making me feel part of the team even though I couldn’t help them on the field.

“People like Kak Fizah (Nurhafizah Sujad), Hidayat Osman, my coach Marko (Kraljevic), (Cheng) Tim Nee and the Balestier management. Now I just want to go back out there, go hard and give it everything.”

View this post on Instagram My first 45mins #alhamdulillah 🤲🏽 A post shared by Hard Work Beats Talent🐺 (@raihan8rahman) on Jan 12, 2019 at 8:29pm PST

With the 2019 season kicking off in March, Raihan is currently in pre-season mode with the Tigers but the tenacious midfielder already has a key objective in mind.

“I played my first 45 minutes of football on Saturday against Admiralty CSC in a friendly and to be honest, I felt good but there were many elements to my game I know needs to be improved,” Raihan added.

“My target for the season is to help Balestier get back into the AFC Cup berths and on a personal note, to stay healthy and get as many minutes under my belt as possible.”

Balestier will be hoping to improve on their sixth-place finish in 2018 where they managed seven victories, six draws and 11 losses.