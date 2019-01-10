Bill Ng vows to take Hougang United to new heights after unacceptable 2018

Hougang United have made waves in the transfer market in recent months and club chairman Bill Ng has promised that the team will improve in the 2019 Singapore Premier League season.

The team finished bottom of the standings last season with only two wins and six draws, suffering 16 losses along the way.

Despite having one of the best squads on paper, Hougang could not find a winning formula on the pitch and closed out a disappointing campaign that started with a lot of optimism.

The Hougang management have made swift changes since then and confirmed Clement Teo as head coach for the 2019 campaign.

Together with his coaching staff, Hougang have assembled an even stronger lineup this year with plenty of big names joining the club.

Chonburi FC midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin along with Singapore internationals Hafiz Sujad and Afiq Yunos have put pen to paper. M. Anumanthan is also back at Hougang, following the completion of his national service commitments.

Also in through the door is PKNS FC striker Rafael Ramazotti and ex-Home United ace Stipe Plazibat.

With the season set to kick on in March, Hougang will also have a new home ground as they prepare to share Jalan Besar Stadium with Fandi Ahmad’s Young Lions.

Chairman Ng is in confident mood when he delivered his message on social media to address the stakeholders and fans on Thursday.

“Apologies for the rather late message from me as I was feeling down from HGFC’s poor performance period,” Ng said in a statement.

“However, it is not a time for HGFC to be selfish and wallowing in self-pity over its sluggish performance.

“In good and especially bad times, HGDFC always remembers its fans and supporters who believes in us throughout these years.

“To sum up HGFC’s 2018 performance in one sentence, it was a big flop. Performance was dismal and there are no excuses.

“Improvements will be made to the football team. We have imposed a very strict training regime and clear expectations for the football team in 2019.

“HGFC has come to a sink or swim crossroads and its Committee will not be tolerating any nonsense, excuses, laziness, pettiness or performing without the passion, ferocity and determination to fight for HGFC’s name.

“Change is the only constant for us to improve.

“It is not in HGFC’s nature to give up easily. To some, the above measure is brutal, even harsh in nature. It is a necessary measure for us to move forward and I will march on with a steel determination and courage to improve HGFC’s performance. I cannot accomplish this on my own. I sincerely seek your immense support and commitment to turn around HGFC’s performance. Let us work together to achieve the goal!

“We will also be revamping our operational model by injecting new and highly competent people with fresh perspectives and new skills to boost HGFC.

“Once again, thank you to all HGFC’s fans and family, the HOOLS who have always been supportive through tough times.

“We assure you that 2019 will be a fruitful year with better results and the changes we are planning.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a happy 2019 filled with good health, prosperity and happiness.”

Hougang have also retained the services of key players Iqbal Hussain, Nazrul Nazari, Shahfiq Ghani, Fabian Kwok and Fazrul Nawaz.