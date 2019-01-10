Singapore U-23 defender Illyas Lee to join Balestier Khalsa from Hougang

2010 Youth Olympic Games star Illyas Lee will move from Hougang United to Singapore Premier League rivals Balestier Khalsa.

The 24-year-old had a good season at Hougang but had to find a new club due to the U-23 regulations which has left a number of players aged 24 without a club.

Illyas, who made 22 appearances in all competitions for Hougang was one of the bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the club as they finished bottom of the standings.

According to sources close to the club, he will now take his place in Marko Kraljevic’s team which will have former LionsXII midfielder Raihan Rahman back from a season-ending injury.

The Tigers have yet to confirm the deal but one player who is definitely not going to be with the club is midfielder Noor Akid Nordin. The 22-year-old joined defending champions Albirex Niigata FC S in the off-season.