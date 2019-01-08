Albirex Niigata Singapore FC acquire Japanese striker

Japanese footballer Makito Hatanaka has completed his move to Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata Singapore FC.

The 22-year-old striker grew in the ranks of Gainare Tottori but has announced his move to his new club.

He went through social media to announce his move, showing a photo of the new kit he’s going to wear for the 2019 season.

View this post on Instagram アルビレックス新潟シンガポールに加入する事になりました！とにかく結果にこだわってもっともっとレベルアップしていきたいと思います！ とにかくがむしゃらに頑張ります！！！ #ユニフォームカッコええなぁ A post shared by Makito Hatanaka(畑中槙人) (@makitohatanaka) on Jan 7, 2019 at 9:02pm PST

The club also announced the acquisition, posting on their social media page as well as seen below.

Albirex Niigata (S) were the 2018 Singapore Premier League champions as they were runaway winners after going unbeaten through the entire campaign.

They now strengthen their squad by adding a towering (205cm) presence up front.

Photo courtesy of TNP