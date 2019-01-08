Tampines Rovers retain star winger Ryutaro Megumi; offer Serbian duo trials

Diminutive Japanese winger Ryutaro Megumi has extended his stay at Tampines Rovers for another season, as confirmed by the club earlier this week.

Megumi joined Tampines in 2017 and starred in his very first season, scoring on his debut for the club and ending the season with seven strikes in 23 games, propelling Tampines to a second-place finish.

His performances earned him an extension and he continued from where he had left off the previous year. However, he could not prevent Tampines from dropping to fourth spot.

Despite that though, the Stags have extended his contract and he will feature for the Singaporean side for another year.

Tampines have been quite busy in the offseason, roping in a number of new players and keeping an eye out for potential talent as they look to become a force to be reckoned with once again.

Most recently, they offered trials to Serbian duo Mirza Delimedjac and Zehrudin Mehmedović. While Mirza models his game after World Cup winner N’Golo Kante and is a bundle of energy in the holding midfield position, Zehrudin, who was part of Serbia’s U-17 side, is a creative midfielder with quick feet and great vision.