Akid and Hyrulnizam join Albirex Singapore in SPL, two more to follow

Albirex Niigata FC S have signed Singapore duo Noor Akid Nordin and Hyrulnizam Juma’at for the 2019 Singapore Premier League campaign.

2018 saw the White Swans make a significant move to be more integrated with the local football community when they brought in Adam Swandi and Shahul Rayyan to the team.

Under head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s guidance, Adam shined on the pitch and became an integral member of the team with five goals and eight assists.

He became the first Singaporean to win the SPL since 2014 but has since rejoined Home United. Shahul has also moved to Warriors FC.

Coming in for Adam will be Balestier Khalsa’s 22-year-old midfielder Akid who had a decent campaign in 2018, making 23 appearances across all competitions.

In the goalkeeping department, Hyrulnizam brings invaluable experience accumulated from his time with Warriors and also the LionsXII.

The two players will join new head coach Keiji Shigetomi who takes over from Yoshinaga. Albirex have also retained the services of Kaishu Yamazaki, Shuhei Sasahara, Kodai Sumikawa and Hiroyoshi Kamata.

The White Swans began pre-season training on Wednesday and there were three Singaporeans spotted alongside Hyrulnizam and Akid. Under the new SPL regulations for the Japanese team, they are allowed to sign as many locals as their budget allows.

However, the club are only allowed one Singaporean over the age of 23. Also, Albirex must have two Singaporeans in their starting lineup for each game.

Head coach Shigetomi, who spent the last five years with the Albirex Soccer School in Singapore will have to decide between the trio of Gerald Ang, Ashwin Unnithan and Santosh S/O Gunalan. The club are likely to sign two of them for the upcoming campaign.

Gerald was part of the SAFSA setup while Ashwin was Home United’s U-16 captain. Santosh has been playing his football under Tanjong Pagar United.