CONFIRMED – Rafael Ramazotti joins Hougang United in Singapore

Former Brunei DPMM striker Rafael Ramazotti has inked a deal to turn out for Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season.

According to a source close to the club, Ramazotti put pen to paper on Sunday and will arrive in Singapore on Tuesday to begin pre-season training with his new club.

The 30-year-old marksman played in Singapore for Brunei DPMM from 2015 to 2017, scoring a whopping 55 goals in 71 appearances. Ramazotti also finished the 2015 campaign as the SPL topscorer with 21 goals.

His Malaysian stint with the Red Ants saw him net seven goals in 21 appearances, combining well with former Home United star man Faris Ramli.

Hougang, who had a disappointing campaign last time out have made huge strides in the transfer market in recent months.

They have added a slew of experienced Singapore internationals like Zulfahmi Arifin, Hafiz Sujad and Afiq Yunos to their ranks.

Also returning to the club will be Stipe Plazibat. The Croatian forward played for the club in 2016 and scored 16 goals in 27 games.

He moved to Bishan to join Home the following season and found the back of the net 25 times in 22 appearances.

A move to the Thai League last year with Bangkok Glass came to an abrupt end but Plazibat will now seek to return to the top with Hougang.