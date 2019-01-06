Geylang kick off pre-season with 3-2 loss to Yishun Sentek Mariners

Geylang International went down 3-2 to Yishun Sentek Mariners in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday evening at The Arena.



New head coach Noor Ali played a strong lineup with new recruits Chris Van Huizen, Amy Recha and Firdaus Kasman getting game time. Shahrin Saberin was sidelined with an injury.

Also on the pitch were five foreign trialists from South Sudan, Japan, Faroe Islands and Cyprus.

The Eagles are looking to improve on their dismal 2018 campaign where they finished eighth in the Singapore Premier League.

The club will see former striker Victor Coto return next week for a trial to earn a spot as one of two foreigners on the Geylang roster.