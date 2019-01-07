SPL giants Albirex Niigata Singapore retain four title-winning squad players

2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata FC S announced on Friday that they have retained four key members of last season’s all-conquering squad.

Centre-back duo Shuhei Sasahara and Kaishu Yamazaki will reprise their watertight defence while Kodai Sumikawa and Hiroyoshi Kamata provide experience for the Jurong-based club.

Sasahara and Yamazaki made a total of 44 appearances while Kamata played a big role in attack with six goals and nine assists.

Head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga has returned to Japan and will be replaced by Keiji Shigetomi for the 2019 campaign.

The club have also unveiled a new apparel sponsor in Mizuno while Bridgestone, Lens Mode and Reeracoen Neocareer Group are some of the club’s partners for the new season.

The White Swans will seek to make it four successive SPL titles along with the Singapore Cup title defence.